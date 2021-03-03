Centre to procure 9.5% more wheat this year amid farmers’ protests

Amid farmers’ protests, the Centre has fixed a target to purchase 42.73 million tonnes of wheat in the coming crop marketing season that will start from April, which is 9.56 per cent more than the actual purchase of the previous year.

Procurement from Punjab, which is the hotbed of agitation, is expected to be around 13 million tonnes, slightly more than the actual procurement of this year, while that from Madhya Pradesh is expected to be the highest at 13.5 million tonnes.

Wheat procurement target for 2021-22 has also been raised.

Source: Business Standard