Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Chesapeake strikes 15-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

Chesapeake strikes 15-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

in Oil & Companies News 07/03/2023

Natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.O said on Monday it would supply Gunvor Group Ltd up to 2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually for 15 years.

U.S. LNG exporters have witnessed demand soar after Western sanctions on major producer Russia squeezed an already-tight global gas supply.

Under the deal, Chesapeake and Gunvor would jointly choose the liquefaction facility in the United States.

The supplies are slated to start in 2027.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software