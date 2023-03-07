Chesapeake strikes 15-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor
Natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.O said on Monday it would supply Gunvor Group Ltd up to 2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually for 15 years.
U.S. LNG exporters have witnessed demand soar after Western sanctions on major producer Russia squeezed an already-tight global gas supply.
Under the deal, Chesapeake and Gunvor would jointly choose the liquefaction facility in the United States.
The supplies are slated to start in 2027.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)