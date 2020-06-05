China’s comprehensive LNG import price up

China’s comprehensive import price index for liquefied natural gas (LNG) went up last week, according to the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX).

The LNG index, not including tax, came in at 2,586 yuan (about 364.16 U.S. dollars) per tonne in the week ending May 31, up 18.4 percent from the previous week.

The index, jointly developed by a monitoring center under the General Administration of Customs and the SHPGX, was launched on Oct. 16, 2019, and is due on a weekly basis to offer a new pricing reference for importers.

Source: Xinhua