China’s refined oil consumption up in August

03/10/2022

China consumed 31.45 million tonnes of refined oil in August, official data showed.

The consumption volume rose 3.9 percent year on year, while that of gasoline decreased by 4.5 percent over one year ago, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

In the first eight months of this year, the country’s refined oil consumption totaled 225.79 million tonnes, edging up 0.7 percent year on year.

During the period, gasoline consumption shrank by 6.4 percent year on year, while diesel consumption expanded by 13.7 percent over one year ago, NDRC data showed.
Source: Xinhua

