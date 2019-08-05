China’s weekly export container shipping index edges down

China’s index of export container transport edged down for the week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 822.99, down 0.1 percent from a week earlier, the exchange said.

The sub-index for Persian Gulf/Red sea service led the fall by dropping 3.8 percent from the previous week, followed by that for Mediterranean and South Africa route, which declined 2.2 and 2 percent, respectively.

The sub-index for the Southeast Asia route led the increase with a week-on-week growth of 1.8 percent.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 20 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua