Chinese – German joint venture realizes a flexible and self-sufficient solution for the use of LNG on ships

Best Ship Energy Management Group Ltd. (BSEM), and the Hamburg company TECHNOLOG-MRM have entered into an agreement for the construction, production and sales of the tank container shown above.

BSEM acts as an investor for the project and takes over the management and Leadership of a JV. For this, it has acquired the IPs and the globally valid patents and ongoing patent procedures from TECHNOLOG-MRM. TECHNOLOG-MRM had already driven this development forward.

In addition to the patents, the classification societies DNVGL, ABS and CCS have already granted the “Approval in Principle”.

BSEM will thus be able to serve a large number of shipping companies worldwide in addition to the Chinese market. TECHNOLOG will be indirectly or directly involved in the JV through its Chinese branch such as oversea market development, technical management and technical advisory.

The plans envisage that TECHNOLOG-MRM will take over the final design and lead the prototypes to be built and to type approval. This should be available by the end of 2021.

The prototypes of the 20 “and 40” variants of the innovative tank container will be built in Europe.

The investor BSEM will continue to invest and to build an automated production facility in Yangzhong City China and TECHNOLOG-MRM will provide technical support on site.

Entering series production ensures that customers are offered an economical price.

In the future, BSEM plans to offer the LFGC on a leasing basis.

ZhangJun, as the CEO of the investor, stated in an interview:

“With this innovation, our company is making a major contribution to reducing emissions. This will benefit our next generations and the environment. We are also planning to use the LFGC on land for local power generation, e.g. smaller municipalities in order to significantly reduce emissions there too. ”

The characteristics of the LFGC:

• Integrated process technology

• maximum flexibility and availability through existing logistics chains

• can be used for new ships

• and conversions, whereby massive and expensive measures are avoided on the shipside

Source: TECHNOLOG-MRM. TECHNOLOG-MR, Exclusively represented in Greece by Theo-Man Ltd.