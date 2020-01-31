Clean Marine and FMSI Complete Merger

Clean Marine AS and FMSI announce that the companies have finalized a previously announced business combination (the “Merger”) to create one of the world’s leading suppliers of exhaust gas cleaning systems (“EGCS” or “scrubbers”). The merged company will operate under the Clean Marine brand and will provide a fully integrated offering, including Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) expertise, significant capacity, fast production times, project management and global after-sales services. It will also offer financing to its customers through affiliated companies.

“We are now even better equipped to satisfy our customers’ requirements and meet the increased demand for scrubbers following the implementation of new limits on sulphur emission that came into effect on 1 January 2020,” says Nils Høy-Petersen, CEO of Clean Marine. “The Merger will provide additional scale and ensure continued investment to allow us to develop new products to help our customers increase their fuel efficiency and decrease their environmental footprint.”

All in all, the transfer into 2020 went smoothly with basically all planned units in operation.

Currently the company is performing a series of turnkey projects at PaxOcean in Batam, Indonesia, which are convenient and competitive in view of Clean Marine’s fabrication site at Batam. Together with a highly viable financing scheme, the company believes this will represent a unique offering to shipowners going forward.

“The fuel spread is healthy, giving a strong incentive for scrubber installations and we see an increase in number of enquiries from shipowners,” says Nils Høy-Petersen

The Merger enables Clean Marine to offer higher manufacturing volumes and shorten delivery times further, to shipowners’ benefit. Clean Marine also intends to increase resources focused on research & development to develop additional innovative products to help industries increase fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Source: Clean Marine AS