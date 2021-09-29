Crowley Awarded Multi-Year Fuel Storage Services Contract by DLA-Energy

Crowley Solutions, the government services business unit of Crowley Maritime Corporation, has been awarded a multi-year contract by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency-Energy to provide fuel management and storage services for Pacific military operations.

Crowley will provide energy logistics management and services to receive, store, protect and ship aviation grade JP-5 turbine fuel and commercial grade Jet A-1 fuel for military forces. Services will be provided at a bulk fuel storage facility in Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia.

“Crowley is honored the U.S. government continues to recognize and trust our record of reliable energy solutions supporting the American military around the world,” said Sean Thomas, vice president, Crowley Solutions. “This latest contract award for fuel storage services in Darwin reinforces the 70-year partnership between our nations. We look forward to bringing our highest degree of operational excellence to Australia and to strengthening partnerships with the Northern Territory.”

The term of the award is four years, with a five-year option period. The award carries a maximum value of $192.4 million.

“The Northern Territory is becoming a leading hub for defence and national security, due to our strategic location and capabilities,” said Chief Minister Michael Gunner of the Northern Territory. “This investment further cements us as Australia’s comeback capital and demonstrates our ability to deliver not only for the nation, but for our international allies.”

About Crowley

Crowley Maritime Corporation is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues, over 160 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 6,300 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with nearly 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 35 nations and island territories through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels.

Source: Crowley