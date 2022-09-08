Danfoss Power Solutions and TESYA Group join forces to boost marine electrification

Danfoss Power Solutions’ Editron division and TESYA Group, a global solution provider and Caterpillar dealer, have signed a cooperation agreement to accelerate the electrification of the marine industry in Southern Europe. The agreement comes as the Mediterranean region is seeing an increasing demand for hybrid and fully electric vessels.

While the Mediterranean Sea is one of the busiest waterways in the world, carrying 20% of maritime trade, only a fraction of it is currently low carbon. Moreover, maritime transport is a driving economic force in the region, generating an annual gross added value of €27 billion and providing employment to over half a million people. However, the European Union’s ambition to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 will entice the Mediterranean marine industry to accelerate its decarbonisation.

Danfoss’ Editron division and the TESYA Group share a common ambition to transform the marine sector through sustainable solutions, and this partnership will see them cooperating closely on Southern European projects. By leveraging their strengths, both businesses will create unique solutions for hybrid and fully electric vessels for their local customers. The joint offer will comprise diesel genset, batteries, propulsion inverters and motors, propeller systems and all necessary controls. The Editron division and TESYA Group will start their partnership by focusing on the electrification of yachts, passenger vessels and workboats.

Danfoss’ Editron division will combine its hybrid-electric marine propulsion system with TESYA Group’s products, which include CAT diesel engines, propellers and control systems. The Editron division will support TESYA Group’s electrification projects by providing its electrical machines, converters and transformers, compact and class-approved DC links and other equipment required for the operation of hybrid and fully electric vessels. Meanwhile, TESYA Group will supply energy-efficient marine engines, shaft systems and other heavy marine propulsion equipment.

Philipp Fedorov, marine sales director at Danfoss’ Editron division, commented:

“We are excited to officially join forces with TESYA Group. Mediterranean countries are increasingly developing their shipbuilding industries, while looking for alternative, more sustainable marine solutions. By combining our skills and technologies, we’ll be able to offer our local customers a turnkey solution for the best possible operation of their vessels. We are ready to deliver hybrid and fully electric solutions that will help decarbonise the marine sector and are confident that our collaboration will set new industry standards in the region.”

Enrico Dari, group sales marine director at TESYA Group, added:

“We are strong players in the field, and this collaboration will only strengthen the quality of our offering. The Mediterranean region is one of our traditional markets, and we are thrilled to help it accelerate its sustainable transition. Our customers, primarily shipbuilders, will continue to focus on hull construction, efficient vessel design and delivery. Meanwhile, our joint offer will solve challenges related to the integration of different power and control systems for new and retrofitted vessels. Sustainability is one of the four pillars of our evolution towards 2025, and this cooperation will be a very important step for it.”

Source: Danfoss