Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Phaidra With Uniper

Diana Shipping Inc, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Phaidra. The gross charter rate is US$9,400 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum eleven (11) months to maximum fourteen (14) months. The new charter period commenced on May 29, 2020.

The “Phaidra” is a 87,146 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.1 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.71 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.