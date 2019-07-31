Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Final Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced the final results of its tender offer to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value of US$0.01 per share (the “common stock”), at a price of US$3.75 per share, net to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on July 25, 2019.

Based on the final count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, the total number of shares tendered in the tender offer was 2,618,080.6973 shares. Because the tender offer was oversubscribed, the number of shares that the Company purchased from each tendering shareholder was prorated so that the Company purchased a total of 2,000,000 shares in the tender offer for an aggregate purchase price of US$7,500,000.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.