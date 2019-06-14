Drewry: Wolrd Container Index Down By 1.4%

The composite index decreased 1.4% this week, also, 4.4% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,475 per 40ft container, which is $15 higher than the five-year average of $1,459 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index (WCI) decreased 1.4% to $1351.15 for a 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam plummeted $52 and stood at $1,487 for a 40ft box. Rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles dropped $40 to $1,412 per feu. Similarly, freight rates from Shanghai to New York decreased $24 to reach $2,492 for a 40ft box. Drewry expects the rates to decrease next week.

Source: Drewry