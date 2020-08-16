Drewry: World Container Index Up 43.5% Versus Same Week of 2019

The composite index increased 1.5% this week and 43.5% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,713 per 40ft container, which is $302 higher than the five-year average of $1,411 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index gained 1.5% to $2,089.41 per 40ft container this week. Spot rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles increased 6% or $184 to reach $3,208 for a 40ft container. Freight rates from Shanghai to New York climbed $11 to touch $3,521 per feu. Similarly, Rotterdam to Shanghai rates nudged up by $1 and stood at $1,297 for a 40ft box. However, rates from Rotterdam to New York declined by 3% or $62 to $2,202 for a 40ft container. Also, rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam crumbled 3% or $51 to $1,805 per feu. Drewry expects rates to increase in the coming week.

Source: Drewry