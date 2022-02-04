DSME adds $1.53 bn orders for 2 LNG carriers, 6 containers

South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) has clinched a combined 1.84 trillion won ($1.53 billion) orders to build two LNG carriers from Greek shipper Maran Gas Maritime under Angelicoussis Shipping Group and six container vessels from an unidentified shipper in the European region, the company announced in its regulatory filing on Thursday.

The two LNG carriers and six containers will be constructed at its dockyard in Okpo, Geoje in South Gyeongsang Province for delivery in the second half of 2025.

The LNG carriers capable of transporting 174,000 cubic meters of gas will be equipped with ME-GI dual-fuel engine and reliquefaction system that can reduce the emissions of methane.

Of all 686 LNG carriers currently run across the globe, 174 ships or 25 percent were constructed by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, according to British shipbuilding marine industry tracker Clarkson Research Services.

“The company will keep up efforts to add orders for eco-friendly, high value-added vessels to improve profitability this year,” said an official from Daewoo Shipbuilding.

So far this year, Daewoo Shipbuilding has won a total of $2.72 billion orders to build five LNG carriers, six container ships and one sea facilities.

DSME shares closed 6.58 percent higher at 21,050 won on Thursday.

Source: Pulse