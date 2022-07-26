DSME wins a 649.5-billion-won order for two LNG carriers

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) announced Monday that it received a 649.5-billion-won ($494.8-million) order from a European shipping company for two large liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The two LNG carriers ordered Monday are in the 174,000-meter-square class, and will be equipped with a low-pressure dual fuel propulsion engine. The carriers will be made in DSME’s shipyard in Okpo, South Gyeongsang, and be delivered to the buyers by the second half of 2026.

With this new order, DSME has so far achieved 72.2 percent of its order target for the year. The company has received $6.43 billion of orders for 20 LNG carriers, six container vessels and offshore plants.

“We do not anticipate any problems in achieving the order target for the year,” said a spokesperson for DSME. “We will do our best to achieve profitability with a strategy centered on green high-value-added ships.”

Source: Korea JoongAng Daily