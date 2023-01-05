Egypt’s LNG exports total 4.86m tonnes in 9M-22

Egypt’s exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached 4.86 million tonnes during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, compared to 4.35 million tonnes in 2021, Egyptian Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said on Tuesday.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the country’s LNG exports surged by 35.70% to 1.90 million tonnes. In 2022, Egypt is expected to hit a record of LNG exports estimated at 7-8 million tonnes.

Türkiye topped the list of importers of natural gas from Egypt, accounting for 22% of total exports, followed by Spain with 13% and South Korea with 10%.

Source: Mubasher