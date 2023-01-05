Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Egypt’s LNG exports total 4.86m tonnes in 9M-22

Egypt’s LNG exports total 4.86m tonnes in 9M-22

in Freight News 05/01/2023

Egypt’s exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached 4.86 million tonnes during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, compared to 4.35 million tonnes in 2021, Egyptian Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said on Tuesday.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the country’s LNG exports surged by 35.70% to 1.90 million tonnes. In 2022, Egypt is expected to hit a record of LNG exports estimated at 7-8 million tonnes.

Türkiye topped the list of importers of natural gas from Egypt, accounting for 22% of total exports, followed by Spain with 13% and South Korea with 10%.
Source: Mubasher

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software