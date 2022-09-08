Eimskip’s Appeal Rejected

Recent News

  

Reference is made to a press release from 24 June 2022 regarding a ruling of the Court of Appeal that was referred to the Supreme Court, cf. note 26 in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for year 2021.

Today the Company received the decision of the Supreme Court which rejected the Company‘s request to appeal the case to the court, which is the end of the matter.

With reference to information previously disclosed this judgement will neither affect the Company’s income statement nor lead to payment. Both parties were ordered to bear their own cost on both court levels.
