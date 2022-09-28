ENGINE: East of Suez Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Singapore

VLSFO and HSFO availability is still tight for prompt dates in Singapore, with recommended lead times of 10-13 days, while gasoil availability remains steady with much shorter lead times of 4-5 days.

Singapore’s fuel oil stocks rose by 20% in the week to 21 September, according to Enterprise Singapore.

The port’s middle distillate stocks increased by 660,000 bbls over the same period, and have averaged 9% higher so far this month than in August.

East Asia

Availability prospects for VLSFO and LSMGO remain tight in Zhoushan with recommended lead times stretching to the first week of October. Recommended lead times for HSFO are five days.

Trading activity is likely to remain muted in China next week as the country observes a seven-day holiday called Golden Week from 1-7 October. Most suppliers will accept orders until 29 September for deliveries before 10 October for all fuel grades, sources say.

One supplier can offer all key fuel grades in Hong Kong with lead times of just two days.

Availability of all fuel grades across South Korean ports remain tight with recommended lead times of 7-8 days.

South Asia

VLSFO availability in India’s Mumbai remains steady with lead times of 2-3 days advised.

Availability of VLSFO and HSFO is normal in Mundra on India’s northwest coast and requires lead times of three days. Recommended lead times for VLSFO delivery in Kandla are 2-3 days.

While VLSFO availability is good in Cochin and Chennai on India’s southern coast, VLSFO availability is subject to inquiry in Tuticorin.

Visakhapatnam’s VLSFO price has seen some upward pressure recently as only one supplier can provide the grade.

Suppliers in Paradip on India’s east coast have almost run out of VLSFO. VLSFO can be delivered in Haldia with recommended lead times of 2-3 days.

Availability prospects for VLSFO in Colombo remain steady.

Middle East

Recommended lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO in Fujairah are eight days, while HSFO is tighter and has a longer lead time of 12 days.

VLSFO availability remains good in Oman’s Sohar.

