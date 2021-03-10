ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

VLSFO remains less available for prompt dates in ARA, with busy barge schedules and pockets of tightness in the days ahead.

ARA’s fuel oil stockpiles grew last week, after declining in the two weeks prior. There is more fuel oil in independent storage in ARA now than in any month since June 2020.

LSMGO and HSFO380 look more available for supply in ARA this week. LSMGO is readily available for prompt deliveries, and HSFO380 can be delivered in three days, which is some of the shortest lead times among global bunker hubs. Suppliers in Singapore need around 12-15 days to deliver the grade.

Gibraltar Strait ports have similar lead times required for HSFO380 stems as in ARA, while availability of high sulphur fuels remains tight in ports in the Canary Islands and South Africa. HSFO380 supply is expected to improve in the Canary Islands with replenishment of stocks next month.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is generally good in the larger bunker ports across northern Europe, the Mediterranean and South Africa.

Delivery delays have shortened in Gibraltar as suppliers have cleared backlogs in the wake of weather disruptions last weekend. Five vessels were queued up to bunker in the port on Wednesday morning, according to port agency MH Bland.

Several suppliers are delayed by 2-10 hours in Gibraltar, Algeciras and Ceuta. The suppliers are likely to catch up with the remaining delays shortly. The weather is forecast to stay calm until Wednesday next week.

Malta has strong winds and swell forecast from Sunday, potentially disrupting bunkering then. Bunkering off Skaw and in Gothenburg faces disruptions and delays from gale-strength wind and high swell from Wednesday evening through Friday. Short periods of gale and freezing temperatures are forecast in Novorossiysk on Thursday.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)