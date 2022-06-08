Erik Thun – delivery of Nordic Crystal

We are proud to let you know that we have taken delivery of our dry cargo vessel Nordic Crystal, built at Shipsveerf Ferus Smit in Leer, Germany. As of last week, she is in trade, sailing from Eemshaven to Hamburg for her first loading. M/V Nordic Crystal and her sister vessel, which is due for delivery next year, are both a further evolvement of Erik Thun’s existing fleet. Focus on efficiency, environmental care and customers’ needs has been essential when developing the new vessels.

They are built to the absolute latest design meeting and often exceeding existing and forthcoming regulations. Reduced fuel consumption, an increased cargo intake, less exhaust emissions and lowered noise levels are a few examples of their trademarks. The new-buildings are equipped with a frequency converter for versatile shore power connection. ”We are looking forward to the next generation of vessels providing our clients with sustainable and smart solutions, delivering the cargo on time with the best environmental performance possible today” says Jens Bäckström, Senior Charterer at Erik Thun AB.

”We have always had a high focus on resource efficiency translating into modern environmental care. It is a challenge to build vessels fit for the future but our long experience in the business paired with our vision to be a sustainable Swedish partner over generations, gives us a good basis for continual improvement and innovative design, adds Henrik Källsson, Deputy Managing Director at Erik Thun AB.

Source: Erik Thun