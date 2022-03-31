Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / General Energy News / EU confirms unannounced inspections in German natural gas sector

EU confirms unannounced inspections in German natural gas sector

in General Energy News 01/04/2022

The European Commission said on Thursday it conducted unannounced inspections on Tuesday at the offices of several companies in Germany active in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas.

“The Commission has concerns that the inspected companies may have violated EU competition rules that prohibit abuse of a dominant position,” the EU Commission said in a statement.

Reuters yesterday reported that Russian gas company Gazprom (MCX:GAZP)’s offices in Germany were raided by EU antitrust regulators, as the EU watchdog ramped up its investigation into the company’s gas supplies to Europe.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software