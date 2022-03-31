EU confirms unannounced inspections in German natural gas sector

The European Commission said on Thursday it conducted unannounced inspections on Tuesday at the offices of several companies in Germany active in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas.

“The Commission has concerns that the inspected companies may have violated EU competition rules that prohibit abuse of a dominant position,” the EU Commission said in a statement.

Reuters yesterday reported that Russian gas company Gazprom (MCX:GAZP)’s offices in Germany were raided by EU antitrust regulators, as the EU watchdog ramped up its investigation into the company’s gas supplies to Europe.

Source: Reuters