EU + UK 2020/21 soft wheat exports at 2.94mn tonnes, down 44pc

Soft wheat exports from the European Union and Britain in the 2020/21 season that started on July 1 totalled 2.94 million tonnes by Sept. 6, official EU data showed on Monday.

That was 44% below the volume exported by the same week in the previous 2019/20 season, the data showed.

EU and UK 2020/21 barley exports had reached 1.45 million tonnes, down 14% from 2019/20, while maize imports stood at 3.23 million tonnes, down 22%.

The European Commission has continued to include Britain in its grain export and import data following the country’s exit from the bloc at the end of January.

The Commission’s figures, based on customs data submitted by EU member countries, can be revised in subsequent weeks.

Source: Reuters