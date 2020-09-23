EU + UK 2020/21 soft wheat exports at 4.14mln tonnes, down 38%

Soft wheat exports from the European Union and Britain in the 2020/21 season that started on July 1 totalled 4.14 million tonnes by Sept. 20, official EU data showed.

That was 38% below the volume exported in the previous 2019/20 season, the data showed.

EU and UK 2020/21 barley exports reached 1.76 million tonnes, down 17% from 2019/20, while EU and UK 2020/21 maize imports stood at 3.83 million tonnes, down 20%.

The European Commission has continued to include Britain in its 2020/21 grain export and import data following Britain’s exit from the bloc at the end of January.

The Commission’s figures, based on customs data submitted by EU member countries, can be revised in subsequent weeks.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)