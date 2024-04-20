French soft wheat rated 64% in good or excellent condition by April 15

Some 64%of French soft wheat was rated as in good or excellent conditionby April 15, stable versus the previous week but down from 93%a year earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The rating was the lowest for the time of year since 2020, when French wheat crops were also affected by heavy rain during planting, data published in a cereal report by FranceAgriMer showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olivier Sorgho, Mathias de Rozario and Michal Aleksandrowicz; editing by Jason Neely)