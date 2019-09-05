GAC wins ShipTek Best Ship Agency Award for second consecutive year

GAC has been named the best ship agent in the ShipTek Maritime Awards for the second year running. The awards, held in conjunction with ShipTek Maritime Conference, recognise companies that have made significant contributions to the maritime industry.

The award was accepted by Mikko Wieru, GAC’s Group Sales Director – East, who says: “This recognises the hard work of our people and the trust that we have meticulously built and nurtured with all our stakeholders throughout the years. We will continue to uphold that trust and serve our customers through constant upgrading and innovation.

“We live in a world of change. As the world’s leading provider of ship agency services, we have already embarked on a journey to keep pace with the evolution that the maritime industry is gradually but unquestionably experiencing right now.”

GAC is a global provider of integrated shipping, logistics and marine services. It entered the Asian market with its first office in Hong Kong in 1974. Today, it has some 100 offices in 14 countries in this region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, China, the Philippines and India.

Source: GAC