GC Rieber Shipping: Extension for the crew-boat “Polar Piltun”

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice 17 January 2020, where it was announced that GC Rieber Shipping through its 50/50 joint venture, co-owned with Russian partner Prisco, had entered into new 1+1 year charter agreements with Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd (SEIC) for the two crew-boats “Polar Baikal” and “Polar Piltun”.

SEIC has exercised its 1-year option for “Polar Piltun”, making the charter firm through 2021. “Polar Baikal” will finish her charter in 2020.

GC Rieber Shipping is a shipowner and project-house with focus on developing profitable and sustainable maritime projects.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping