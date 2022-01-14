Hanseaticsoft and Solitwork enter Strategic Partnership to enhance digital reporting in Shipping

Hanseaticsoft and Solitwork today announced a strategic partnership. The mission is to jointly improve shipping companies’ ability to provide ship owners and managers with enhanced and automated reporting options, further improving business decision making.

By combining Hanseaticsoft’s cloud based innovative “Cloud Fleet Manager” with Solitwork’s “AFC Maritime Analytics” both companies combine key strengths to enable improved and automatic decision making for their clients.

By integrating the services, shipping companies can easily create their own detailed reports, focusing on the exact aspects or KPIs that are relevant to them at each given time. Reports are automatically created by the system using existing operational and financial data.

Thanks to a fully automated integration of data, the time-consuming and exhausting task of manually collecting, compiling, and editing data for reporting can be completely removed. This way, drastically reducing the time needed to create and evaluate an overview of the company’s performance.

Mads D. Soerensen says: “Reporting within shipping has been accompanied with a huge manual effort. Data had to be collected from several sources or systems and was often provided in varying formats. With a combination of AFC Maritime Analytics and Cloud Feed Manager we expect to eliminate manual processes for the benefit of our clients”.

Alexander Buchmann, Managing Director, Hanseaticsoft: “We have seen an increasing demand for easier and more detailed reporting in shipping companies for several years and have focused our work accordingly. We are very happy about our new strategic partnership and that we can once again enhance our reporting capabilities, offering our customers even more insight into their data.”

Source: Hanseaticsoft