Harbor Lab Announces Collaboration with Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.

Harbor Lab is thrilled to unveil an exciting new chapter in its digitalization journey as it joins forces with Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd., India’s largest private sector shipping company. The collaboration marks the beginning of a promising partnership between two industry leaders committed to optimizing port cost management.

Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd., with its storied history and formidable presence in the shipping sector, has consistently demonstrated excellence in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, gas, and dry bulk commodities. Their unwavering commitment to clients has earned them the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 standard certifications by DNV.GL.

Great Eastern Shipping’s trust in Harbor Lab for their port call needs is a testament to the platform’s capabilities. The shipping company has chosen to utilize the full spectrum of Harbor Lab’s tools and solutions for all their commercial and husbandry port calls, signifying a commitment to streamline agency operations and improve operational efficiency.

The collaboration importantly represents a pioneering achievement for Harbor Lab, as for the first time, an end-to-end integration with both a Voyage Management System (Veson) and an Accounting System (SAP) will be launched. This integration represents a significant step toward creating an even more efficient, seamless, end-to-end port call management process from fixing, until the end of the voyage and settlement of all invoices and claims.

Harbor Lab and Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd. share a common mission of exceptional performance and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Together, both parties look forward to harnessing the full potential of the partnership and exploring endless opportunities for growth.

“At Great Eastern, we are constantly seeking ways to improve our operational efficiency and deliver enhanced value to our customers,” stated COO Mr. Ankush Gupta, The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd. “Partnering with Harbor Lab and implementing their Disbursement Accounts module is a pivotal step in this direction. We are looking forward to leveraging the Harbor Lab platform to manage all agency activities, from appointment scheduling to document management and Approval Process, for instance. We expect that this will help us simplify communication and improve coordination.”

Source: Harbor Lab