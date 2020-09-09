HMM cooperates with SHI to develop smart ship technology

HMM has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) on smart ship technology.

Under the MoU, HMM and SHI will collaborate in the research, development and innovation in the field of smart ship solutions.

The MoU mainly covers the development of eco-friendly technologies applicable for smart ships and the enhancement of technological competence related to the digitalisation of ships.

As part of this partnership, HMM has adopted ‘SVESSEL’, the most advanced smart ship solution developed by SHI.

The cloud-based ‘SVESSEL’ has been applied to five out of twelve 24,000 TEU mega containerships delivered to HMM this year. HMM will test operational data on its own container vessels.

HMM official said, “Both digitalisation and decarbonisation have become integral factors on the pathway to sustainable growth. HMM has concentrated on the exploration of new technologies for the future and has actively participated in various discussions with the parties concerned.” and that “We look forward to taking this partnership to the next level with great synergy.”

In addition, HMM is preparing to operate a ‘Smart Ship Control Centre’ that enables to monitor the safety and efficiency of ships in real time based on an extensive range of data including cargo information, service routes, locations, ocean weather and vessel conditions.

The centre is scheduled to be in full operation from mid-September this year.

Source: HMM