HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Monday, June 7, 2021, Singapore

The working period for works at Tuas Western Coast has been extended, and the works are now being conducted from 4 June to 3 December.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.045 of 2021, the works are now being carried out 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – within the working area bounded by the following coordinates (WGS 84 Datum).

WORKING AREA A

1) 1°20.287’N / 103°38.026’E

2) 1°20.303’N / 103°37.959’E

3) 1°20.277’N / 103°37.861’E

4) 1°19.747’N / 103°37.542’E

5) 1°19.828’N / 103°37.402’E

6) 1°19.265’N / 103°37.048’E

7) 1°18.663’N / 103°36.978’E

8) 1°18.525’N / 103°36.917’E

9) 1°18.086’N / 103°36.791’E

10) 1°17.550’N / 103°36.637’E

11) 1°17.565’N / 103°36.583’E

12) 1°16.922’N / 103°36.411’E

13) 1°16.904’N / 103°36.609’E

14) 1°17.042’N / 103°36.752’E

15) 1°17.937N / 103°36.989’E

16) 1°18.434’N / 103°37.121’E

17) 1°18.487’N / 103°37.198’E

18) 1°18.478’N / 103°37.226’E

19) 1°18.157’N / 103°37.108’E

20) 1°18.111’N / 103°37.230’E

The works involve:

Dredging and dumping operations

Shifting and maintenance of navigational buoys

Shifting, installation and maintenance of temporary jetty within working area

Construction and maintenance of silt barricade within working area

Removal of rocks at existing revetments and construction of rock revetments

Re-handling works within working area

Receiving of external sand

Surveys: Pre/post survey, interim, progress (monthly) and 3-monthly surveys

Transportation and dumping of dredged material from TWC to TTP2

Transportation and dumping of hard dredged material from TWC to Semakau Dumping Ground

Removal of decommissioned submarine cables

Underwater inspection using remotely operated vehicle (ROV)

A safety boat will be deployed in the vicinity of the working area to warn other craft and vessels of the work.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear and not to enter the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control);

and

e) Communicate with Jurong Control for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Submarine cable laying from Chung Hom Kok to waters east of Hong Kong

Monday, June 7, 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately five months, submarine cable laying operations will be carried out along the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (AA):

(A) 22° 12.907’ N 114° 12.372’ E

(B) 22° 12.879’ N 114° 12.479’ E

(C) 22° 12.826’ N 114° 12.494’ E

(D) 22° 12.560’ N 114° 12.387’ E

(E) 22° 12.498’ N 114° 12.426’ E

(F) 22° 12.005’ N 114° 12.304’ E

(G) 22° 11.627’ N 114° 12.100’ E

(H) 22° 11.145’ N 114° 12.384’ E

(I) 22° 11.003’ N 114° 12.372’ E

(J) 22° 10.661’ N 114° 12.763’ E

(K) 22° 10.482’ N 114° 12.783’ E

(L) 22° 09.629’ N 114° 13.952’ E

(M) 22° 09.193’ N 114° 14.286’ E

(N) 22° 09.007’ N 114° 14.727’ E

(O) 22° 08.667’ N 114° 14.796’ E

(P) 22° 08.598’ N 114° 15.308’ E

(Q) 22° 08.732’ N 114° 16.449’ E

(R) 22° 08.878’ N 114° 16.622’ E

(S) 22° 09.131’ N 114° 19.028’ E

(T) 22° 09.138’ N 114° 19.931’ E

(U) 22° 09.398’ N 114° 21.097’ E

(V) 22° 09.564’ N 114° 22.632’ E

(W) 22° 09.812’ N 114° 26.797’ E

(X) 22° 10.095’ N 114° 28.013’ E

(Y) 22° 10.488’ N 114° 28.462’ E

(Z) 22° 10.977’ N 114° 29.787’ E

(AA) 22° 11.013’ N 114° 30.147’ E

The works will be carried out by a flotilla of vessels including one dumb lighter, one flat-top work barge, one special purpose vessel and three tugboats. The number of vessels engaged in the works will change from time to time to suit operational requirements.

A working area of approximately 50 metres around the lighter and barge will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the lighter and barge.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 2300 hours daily. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the area outside the hours of work.

Diving operations will be carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the area at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working in the area.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No. 96/2021

Charge increase & introduction of passenger fee

Monday, June 7, 2021, Eden, Australia

On 1 July 2021, the Port Authority of New South Wales will introduce the following changes:

A general price increase of 2.77%, comprised of 0.77% (based on the Australian Bureau of Statistics CPI December 2020, Sydney result) plus an additional 2% to all statutory (Navigation, Pilotage, Wharfage and Site Occupation – Daily Rate) and miscellaneous charges;

and

and A $5.00 (GST exclusive) per-Passenger Site Occupation Charge to all cruise vessels berthing at the new Eden Cruise Wharf.

The full Schedule of Port Charges will also be published on the Port Authority website from 17 June 2021.

For information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

COVID-19 restrictions further extended

Monday, June 7, 2021, Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Government has extended the restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus related diseases (COVID-19) pandemic from 2359 hours on 6 June until 2359 hours on 16 June.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Bangladesh, contact GAC-Uniglobal at [email protected]

Partial easing of restrictions

Monday, June 7, 2021, India

With the COVID-19 daily case count dropping in most parts of India, several states have decided to ease the lockdown-like curbs that were imposed to curtail the pace of infections.

Among major Indian states, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have announced the partial lifting of restrictions. A number of state governments have permitted non-essential businesses to reopen, but have decided to continue with daily night curfews and measures aimed at regulating non-essential activities on weekends.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in India, contact GAC India at [email protected]

COVID-19 vaccination: prioritising sailors

Monday, June 7, 2021, India

Six major ports in India (namely Mumbai Port Trust, Cochin Port Trust, Chennai Port Trust, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Kolkata Port Trust and Tuticorin Port Trust) have started vaccinating seafarers at their port hospitals.

Seafaring unions and associations like MASSA, FOSMA and NUSI have also organised special camps for vaccination. The Union Shipping Minister emphasised that all efforts should be made to get the seafarers vaccinated before they join their scheduled duties on board.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in India, contact GAC India at [email protected]

Traffic suspended for bridge construction

Monday, June 7, 2021, Dardanelles, Turkey

Dardanelles vessel traffic will be suspended in both directions from 06:00 to 16:00 hours local time tomorrow (8 June) due to construction of the 1915 Canakkale Bridge.

For information about operations in the Turkish Straits, contact GAC Turkey at [email protected]

