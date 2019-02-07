HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Weather update (7 February 2019)

Thursday, February 7, 2019, North Queensland, Australia

The monsoon trough extends from the Gulf Country across the base of Cape York Peninsula to the east tropical coast near Ingham, and should remain slow-moving through the remainder of today (7 February).

A tropical low lies on the monsoon trough over northwest Queensland and will move east-northeast through much of today, before likely shifting into the Coral Sea on tonight or tomorrow. To the north of the low, a fresh to strong monsoonal flow persists across northern Queensland, leading to strong winds through the Gulf of Carpentaria. Heavy falls in thunderstorms remain possible near the monsoon trough and tropical low but these should gradually clear offshore during Friday as the low moves into the Coral Sea. A surface trough is expected to move eastwards across the state over the weekend with a slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms accompanying its passage.

TOWNSVILLE:

Scattered rain showers continue around the Townsville region which could cause flash flooding. The dam capacity has decreased to 172%, the dam gates are still open to their maximum setting. Townsville Port is operational, all port services have returned and minor delays at berths are being reduced.

LUCINDA:

The Northbound Bruce Highway from Townsville to Lucinda has been reopened.

MOURILYAN:

Port operational.

CAIRNS:

Port operations continuing as per usual.

ABBOT POINT COAL TERMINAL:

Berthing of vessels suspended until further notice. All employees have now returned to site.

DALRYMPLE BAY COAL TERMINAL:

The terminal has indicated that the next possible berthing could be tomorrow morning (8 February), subject to review later today.

HAY POINT COAL TERMINAL:

No vessels alongside due to weather conditions.

Changes to Maritime Crew (Subclass 988) visa

Thursday, February 7, 2019, Australia

Changes to the Maritime Crew (subclass 988) Visa (MCV) online application form are planned to commence from 2 March 2019.

A new electronic MCV application form will be introduced that will require applicants to provide some additional information, as well as enable applicants to upload documentation supporting their application directly into ImmiAccount.

Information and/or supporting documentation required with a new application for an MCV includes (but may not be limited to):

– Colour scanned copy of the passport bio page (which must be uploaded into ImmiAccount at time of lodgement)

– National ID card number

– Employment and education/qualification details and documentation

Applicants will be able to manage their visa application (pre-lodgement and post lodgement) and post-decision administration online. This includes, but is not limited to, being able to update details in ImmiAccount (including new passport information), check what supporting information/documentation is required, and check for messages from us about the visa application.

Applicants should continue to ensure that they have a valid visa for entry into Australia. For those arriving on a vessel, this should be confirmed or arranged before departing port to travel to Australia. Where there is impending travel to Australia, applicants should not wait for these system changes to commence before lodging a visa application. Penalties can apply where a vessel arrives in Australia’s migration zone with crew members that do not hold a valid visa.

Information about applying online in ImmiAccount is available on the Department’s Home Affairs website at: https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au/help-support/applying-online-or-on-paper/online

Applications lodged before 2 March 2019 will continue to be processed using current procedures. This includes any necessary correspondence about these applications occurring through the Maritime Global Processing Centre mailbox [email protected].

Partially completed, ‘saved’, or ‘in progress’ Maritime Crew visa electronic application forms not submitted by 1 March 2019 will be ‘discontinued’ within ImmiAccount and applicants will need to start a new application on the new Maritime Crew visa application form in ImmiAccount.

The Maritime Global Processing Centre mailbox will no longer be monitored as a helpdesk for visa applications received from 2 March 2019.

The MCV Online Status Enquiry facility will still be available and accessible from ImmiAccount and from the Department’s website, to allow applicants to check if they already hold a valid MCV to facilitate their intended travel to and/or from Australia as a member of crew of a non-military ship.

Applicants will still be able to check the status of an MCV application from the application summary page in ImmiAccount.

For current information about the MCV, please refer to the Department’s website: https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au/visas/getting-a-visa/visa-listing/maritime-crew-988

