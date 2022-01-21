HPA and DAKOSY receive funding for digital test bed at Port of Hamburg

The Federal Ministry of Digital and Transport (BMDV) will fund the construction of a digital test bed at the Port of Hamburg with just under 15 million euros.

The focus of SANTANA (Services and Data Network Port of Hamburg), a 30 months long project initiated by Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) and DAKOSY Datenkommunikationssystem AG, is the development of a digital infrastructure that is intended to link privately organised logistics and public infrastructure and traffic management even more closely.

The ultimate goal is to create a joint “network of networks”. The digital service offers will be made more easily accessible via a common marketplace for all stakeholders in port and hinterland transport processes.

“I am delighted about the funding for the SANTANA project. This support once again demonstrates the Port‘s national importance. It is essential to leverage previously untapped potential in the networking of multimodal transport and logistics chains, thereby creating both economic benefits and reducing emissions,” says Michael Westhagemann, Senator for Economics and Innovation.

“By integrating logistical data into the infrastructure sector, we will achieve a quantum leap in digital transparency. This will further accelerate processes in the port and hinterland,” states Dieter Spark, CEO of DAKOSY.

Together with their associated partners HHLA, EUROGATE and the Hamburg Vessel Coordination Center (HVCC), the joint partners HPA and DAKOSY will implement a total of six measures in this project to optimise flow control on water, road and rail. Among other things, traffic optimisation on the road network within the port is planned using quantum-inspired technology for real-time control of the traffic light network.

“The open design of the test bed will offer an environment with easy access for future innovations from business and science. SANTANA thus forms the basis for the development of digital service and product innovations, for testing under realistic conditions and for integration into port operations,” says Jens Meier, CEO of the HPA.

Source: Hamburg Port Authority