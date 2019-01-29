IMO 2020 sulphur cap update – Port of Fujairah to ban use of open-loop scrubbers

The Port of Fujairah, the largest bunkering port in the Middle East, will ban the use of open-loop scrubbers and will require all ships to use compliant fuel oil when the IMO 2020 sulphur cap comes into force.

The move by Fujairah is an example of yet another major bunkering hub to ban open-loop scrubbers by the implementation of the IMO 2020 regulations. It follows a similar move announced in December of last year by Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering port.

The list of ports and countries banning the use of open-loop scrubbers, that some shipowners plan to use to comply with the IMO’s 2020 sulphur cap, is growing. China has also prohibited the use of open-loop scrubbers in port waters of the Inland River ECA, ports within Coast ECAs and Bohai Bay waters, and it is expected there will be a ban in the entire coastal ECA in due course.

Other countries or ports with bans or restrictions on the use of open-loop scrubbers include Belgium, California, Connecticut, Dublin, Germany, Hawaii, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Singapore port.

More ports and states are expected to ban open-loop scrubbers as the deadline for the sulphur cap draws closer.

Source: The Standard Club