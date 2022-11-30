IMTRA Expands Partnership With Libra-Plast AS

IMTRA, the leading manufacturer and importer of quality solutions and products for the marine, energy and transportation markets, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Libra-Plast AS, world leader in production of vessel doors, hatches and storage. IMTRA first partnered with Libra as a U.S. agent in 2018. Libra’s recent focus on the Gulf Coast territory and the success of this partnership has brought about an expansion of collaboration, making IMTRA the exclusive agent for Libra in the United States.

“We are so thrilled to expand our partnership with Libra,” said Alex Larsen, Vice President of Commercial Sales, IMTRA. “Together, we’ve seen significant success in the last five years. Our objectives in the Gulf of Mexico region mirror Libra’s, with our Gulf Coast Regional Sales Manager Laef Lowther well-positioned to keep us both growing in that vital market.”

“Our relationship with IMTRA has been very fruitful and we appreciate their exceptional service along with their in-the-field sales approach,” said Einar Pieroth, CEO, Libra-Plast AS. “IMTRA and Libra share many of the same business principles and values and we’re very confident that they are the right partner to continue expanding our presence in the Gulf of Mexico and throughout the United States.”

Manufacturing in steel, aluminum and GRP (composite), Libra has produced spraytight, weathertight and watertight doors for over 60 years. All moving components are made of high-quality stainless steel, and all doors, both interior and exterior, are created using 3D models for efficient and precise construction. Emergency, flush and standard hatches are designed to seamlessly integrate into every type of vessel, whether commercial, recreational or military. Libra also manufactures storage cabinets, containers and automatic doors. All products meet most common type-approval and vessel classifications.

Source: IMTRA