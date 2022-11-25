Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / India: Government To Monetize 9 Majors Ports Between FY22-25 Under NMP

India: Government To Monetize 9 Majors Ports Between FY22-25 Under NMP

in Port News 25/11/2022

The Government of India is prioritizing maritime development to enable ports to identify and resolve bottlenecks in enhancing multimodal connectivity, Union MoS, Shri Shantanu Thakur said while addressing the PM GatiShakti Multimodal Maritime Summit 2022. Speaking about the PM GatiShakti masterplan, the minister underscored that the initiative would accrue ‘huge benefits to the state government’ by streamlining project timeframes.

Minister Thakur also highlighted the targets for the ministry, underlining that assets spread across nine major ports have been considered for monetisation between FY22-25 under the National Monetisation Programme. In addition, eleven industrial corridors and two defence industrial corridors are planned for development to improve the operational efficiency and capacity utilisation of existing port assets.
Source: Capital Market

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software