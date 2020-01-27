Indonesia – uncertainty over availability of LSFO
The club has received reports that low sulphur fuel is not currently readily available in all Indonesian ports and that there are local shortages. There is also some uncertainty over the extent to which the Indonesian authorities will enforce the sulphur regulations, or the level of any penalties imposed for violations. In light of this situation, it is recommended that members take necessary precautions to source sufficient compliant bunkers prior to calling at Indonesian ports.
Source: The Standard Club