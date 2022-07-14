IQ Solutions SA becomes a Green Award Incentive Provider

Green Award welcomes IQ Solutions SA as an incentive provider. With reference by the Chairman of the Green Award Foundation, Captain Dimitrios to the ceremony (presentation of Green Award Flag and a Plaque) on 7 June 2022 at Posidonia Exhibition, Athens. The Greek company provides certified cyber secure ICT Solutions and Services for the Maritime Industry. They give a complete managed information technology and communications for vessels with a Green Award certificate a discount of:

• 10% for certified companies (seagoing shipping)

• 15% for certified seagoing ships

• 15% for certified inland ships

• 10% for other participating Incentive Providers

The team of IQ Solutions SA is highly skilled engineers and consultants, experienced in large and complex IT projects, tackle the cyber security in the most credible, effective, and highly professional manner. IQ Solutions SA is a Maritime ICT Integrator with unique Intellectual Property, offering ICT solutions Type Approved for Cyber Security by IACS members & Flag States.

Specialized products & services are presented below:

• VCell Cyber

Type Approved/certified for Cyber Security (by BV and ABS) end-to-end vessel ICT solution, providing a managed, enhanced, fully controllable and monitored ICT environment, consisted of highly available, redundant, and secure infrastructure covering servers, clients, managed networking, and printing.

• VTalos

Universal Vessel USB Protection Unit, certified by ABS, designed to control, and protect from a sensitive onboard Cyber Security issue, the use of USB devices on vessel networks & devices.

• Ermis

Augmented Reality solution for vessels making onboard remote view, inspection, assistance and knowledge transfer direct and immediate, without the need of shore experts to be physically present onboard.

Captain Dimitris Mattheou, Chairman of the Green Award Foundation comments, “We are happy to welcome IQ Solutions to the Green Award scheme and see many synergies. Digital integrations become a greater reality for the maritime industry.Quality standards is not only what they promise but also what they provide. Green Award, along with IQ Solutions and the rest of our distinguished incentive providers, fairly represent the determined, passionate, faithful, devoted and pioneering sailors of Green Shipping.”

Source: IQ Solutions SA