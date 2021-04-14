Iraq raises May Basra Light, Medium, Heavy crude prices to Asia

Iraq has raised the May official selling price (OSP) for Basra Light crude to Asia to Oman/Dubai plus $1.40 a barrel, up $0.10 from the previous month, a pricing document showed on Monday.

The May OSP for Basra Medium crude was set at plus $0.60 above Oman/Dubai, up $0.50 from the previous month.

The May OSP for Basra Heavy crude was set at a discount of$0.90 to Oman/Dubai, up $0.50 from April.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)