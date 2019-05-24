Japan April crude import volume rises by 4.9pc: Ministry of Finance

Japan’s customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 4.9pc in April from the same month a year earlier, the country’s Ministry of Finance said.

Japan, the world’s fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.3 million barrels per day (15.76 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

Japan’s imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 5.627 million tonnes last month, up 0.3pc from a year earlier.

Imports of thermal coal for power generation declined 2.5pc in April to 8.505 million tonnes, the data showed.

The following table provides preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in millions of kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in millions of tonnes; values in millions of yen.

Source: Reuters