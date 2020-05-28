Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Japan buys 112,109 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Japan buys 112,109 tonnes of food wheat via tender

in Freight News 29/05/2020

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture bought 112,109 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender.

Japan, the world’s sixth-largest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

 COUNTRY       TYPE                                                  QUANTITY           
 U.S.          Western White                                         20,267        *
 U.S.          Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)                            23,045        *
 U.S.          Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0%)           22,394        *
 Canada        Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5%)             20,453        *
 Australia     Standard White(West Australia)                        25,950        *

Shipments: * Loading between July 1 and July 31
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue, editing by Jason Neely)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software