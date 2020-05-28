Japan buys 112,109 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture bought 112,109 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender.

Japan, the world’s sixth-largest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 20,267 * U.S. Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard) 23,045 * U.S. Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0%) 22,394 * Canada Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5%) 20,453 * Australia Standard White(West Australia) 25,950 *

Shipments: * Loading between July 1 and July 31

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue, editing by Jason Neely)