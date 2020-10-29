Jordan buys 120,000 tonnes of wheat in tender -trade

Jordan’s state grains buyer purchased 120,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender that closed on Wednesday, traders said.

Some 60,000 tonnes was bought from trading house CHS at an estimated $279.90 a tonne c&f and 60,000 tonnes from Aston at $279.00 a tonne c&f.

The wheat is for for shipment in the second half of February and the first half of March 2021.

Traders said three other trading houses participated. Nibulon offered $291 a tonne c&f, Cerealcom Dolj offered $295 a tonne c&f and Al Dahra $309 a tonne c&f.

Jordan on Tuesday bought 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in a separate tender.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Nadine Awadalla and Maha El Dahan Editing by David Goodman )