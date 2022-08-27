“K” LINE Conducts Trial Use of Marine Biofuel for Decarbonization on Supramax Bulker

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) is pleased to announce that we have conducted a trial use of marine biofuel which was supplied by pioneering marine biofuel supply company GoodFuels on Supramax bulker “ALBION BAY” with the cooperation of JFE Steel Corporation. This is second successful trial use of marine biofuel by “K” LINE vessel. “K” LINE signed a deal for marine biofuel supply with GoodFuels. The vessel completed the loading operation of Hot Rolled Steel Coils at JFE Steel Corporation West Japan Works on July 24th, 2022 and started navigation to discharging port at Pakistan. The marine biofuel was delivered to the vessel at off Singapore on Aug 3rd, 2022. After leaving Singapore, the vessel conducted the trial use of the marine biofuel and safely arrived at discharging port on Aug 16th, 2022.

Marine biofuel has the potential to become an environmentally friendly alternative fuel generally. Bio-diesel will be able to reduce CO2 by about 80-90% in the well-to-wake (from fuel generation to consumption) process without changing current engine specifications. We conduct this trial by using marine biofuel blended with bio-diesel and fossil fuel. In addition to this trial, “K” LINE is planning same kind of trial use of marine biofuel by cape size bulker for raw material shipment of JFE Steel Corporation and we aim to contribute the decarbonization of the entire marine transportation in our customer’s supply chain. In “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050 -Blue Seas for the Future- (Note1), we have set the 2030 interim target of improving CO2 emission efficiency by 50% over 2008, surpassing the IMO target of 40% improvement. Furthermore, we set our new target for 2050 as “The Challenge of Achieving Net -Zero GHG Emissions”.

As an action plan, we will continue to work on the introduction of new fuels, which have a low environmental impact and take on the challenge of achieving the targets set forth.

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.