Kazakhstan’s crude oil output in April up 4% from March -sources

Kazakhstan’s April daily crude oil output excluding gas condensate rose by 4% from March to 1.6 million barrels, according to Reuters calculations based on data from two sources with knowledge of the preliminary statistics.

That’s slightly below Kazakhstan’s 1.628 million barrel per day (bpd) April quota agreed within the OPEC+ group of oil producers.

OPEC+ agreed to a further reduction in production from May, with Kazakhstan set to cut its oil output by 78,000 bpd to 1.550 million bpd.

Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to official data, Kazakhstan’s combined oil and gas condensate output edged up by 0.2% from March to 7.58 million tonnes (1.844 million bpd).

Kazakhstan expects to boost its oil and gas condensate production to 90.5 million tonnes in 2023, up from 84.2 million tonnes in 2022, thanks to increased output at large fields in the Caspian Sea region.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman)