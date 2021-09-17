Key participant in UK’s first Net Zero power station to collaborate with Navigator Terminals to unlock roadmap for storage and transport of CO2 and hydrogen

8 Rivers Capital LLC announces memorandum of understanding between subsidiary Zero Degrees Whitetail 1 Ltd and Navigator Terminals to explore potential collaboration across the storage and transport of chemicals, gases and liquids in the UK including CO2, hydrogen and ammonia by ship. This comes in International Shipping Week as global attention turns the push for international shipping emissions to reach absolute zero by 2050, consideration must also focus on the ways in which the maritime sector can contribute towards a low carbon transition.

Under the terms of the agreement, the project team will explore the potential for Navigator Terminal’s existing and potential future network of storage assets across the UK to accommodate the growing demand for transport and storage of CO2, hydrogen, and ammonia as part of the wider growth of geological sequestration of carbon emissions. With outstanding supporting infrastructure, including a deep water jetty and rail handling facilities, the Navigator Terminals facility at Teesside is fully integrated into the UK’s largest chemical cluster and can rapidly scale to support deep decarbonisation of these carbon intensive industries.

As the UK Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) progresses through its early stages of development, there is a growing demand for permanent geological storage for CO2 from emitters not co-located near to a suitable storage site. 8 Rivers is leading the development of the initial Net zero emissions power stations in the UK, such as Whitetail Clean Energy. In these projects, nearly all air emissions, including traditional pollutants and CO2, are eliminated and pipeline-quality CO2 is produced so that it can be captured and stored offshore. Produced hydrogen or CO2 or ammonia can then be transferred to a Navigator Terminals location before onward transfer by ship or pipeline to its destination, such as one of the UK carbon storage sites.

Cam Hosie, Chief Executive of 8 Rivers Capital, added of the project: “This partnership signals the latest step in our commitment to support the UK to develop world leading carbon capture capabilities through commercialising innovative power generation projects such as Whitetail Clean Energy, as well as innovative hydrogen technologies, ensuring that near all air emissions are eliminated and pipeline quality CO2 is produced so that it can be captured and stored offshore, for Net Zero emissions . But once the CO2 is captured we need to explore, understand and deliver infrastructure to support these assets to successfully transfer, transport and store CO2 for transport to permanent storage locations. Navigator Terminals is a leading UK terminal operator and has recognised the significant potential of CO2, hydrogen, and ammonia transport in the coming decades.”

Jason Hornsby, Chief Executive Officer for Navigator Terminals said of the partnership: “We are the UK’s leading transport, storage and handling experts for chemicals, gas, biofuels, and fuels and operate a network of strategically located terminals. We are focused on supporting our regions to decarbonise and utilise the highest quality fuels and energy carriers, as part of supporting the UK to reach Net Zero we are adapting to the changing needs of our local industries. We recognise that in the coming decades there will be significant volumes of CO2 to be shipped for storage and this partnership with 8 Rivers forms the first step in understanding and then deploying the infrastructure needed to help the North East meet its decarbonisation goals, creating significant jobs and supply chain benefits in the process.”

