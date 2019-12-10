Khalifa Bin Salman Port celebrates a decade of contribution to Bahrain’s economic development

The Kingdom’s only commercial port and one of the ports with the highest productivity in the region, Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP) is celebrating ten years of successful operations, as it continues to facilitate economic diversification in line with Bahrain’s 2030 economic vision.

Transforming Bahrain’s maritime sector with increasing investments and transformations in port operations and logistical solutions, KBSP has been contributing significantly to boost the Kingdom’s maritime trade business and industrial sectors.

The port’s decade of achievements was marked today at a high-level event under the patronage of His Excellency Engineer Kamal bin Ahmed Mohamed, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT), attended by senior executives from APM Terminals Bahrain and Global, the maritime business community and Government stakeholders, who celebrated the success of this public-private partnership.

Stable Growth

Over the past ten years, KBSP has witnessed stable growth across its various operations including container volumes which have grown by 54%, RORO traffic by 27%, and general and bulk cargo by 87%. The port has served over 10,000 vessels, including 357 cruise vessel calls that have collectively brought 721,343 visitors to Bahrain. With a 123% increase in the total import TEUs and 117% in total export TEUs, the port’s annual throughput in 2018 was 432,432 TEU, which is 54% higher than the throughput recorded in its first full year of operations.

The port has also been a platform to invest and cultivate Bahrain’s future ports, maritime and logistics workforce with 64% of the workforce being Bahraini nationals.

Regional Transportation Hub

KBSP today plays a pivotal role as a regional transportation hub, serving both the Kingdom and the wider region such as the eastern province of Saudi Arabia and the Northern Arabian Gulf; and has also set technological benchmarks in digitalizing and streamlining logistics and port services.

On 9th December 2018 APM Terminals Bahrain converted into a listed company and became listed on the Bahrain Bourse with 700+ shareholders, offering Bahrain’s community an opportunity to invest in one of the Kingdom’s national assets. The share price has almost doubled since listing and has outperformed the benchmark Bahrain Bourse index as well as the S&P GCC index. Additionally, it has distributed an impressive dividend of 16.5% of the offer price to the shareholders in 2019 soon after listing.

His Excellency Engineer Kamal bin Ahmed Mohamed, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications said, “We are very proud today to celebrate ten years of success with our partners at APM Terminals. Khalifa Bin Salman Port has significantly improved efficiencies of the port and maritime industry, and with 90% of goods coming through the port, it is an invaluable part of Bahrain’s logistics’ industry infrastructure. Over the past ten years, we have seen major improvements in safety and security, productivity and growth and we look forward to capitalizing on this further into the future.”

Catering for Future Growth Industries

With digital transformation as one of the core focus areas for KBSP, the port’s continuous growth in the last ten years can also be attributed to evolving its operations to cater to future-growth industries and customer requirements. APM Terminals Bahrain, operators of the port, and the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications’ Ports and Maritime Affairs have been working closely with the various Government agencies including the Bahrain Economic Development Board and Ministry of Interior’s Customs Affairs to facilitate more investments into the country, by offering attractive supply chain solutions and a business-friendly environment.

Susan Hunter, CEO/Managing Director, APM Terminals Bahrain said, “As we celebrate a decade of partnership and growth, we’re proud to be a part of KBSP’s success story of transforming the nation’s maritime and logistics sector and contributing to Bahrain’s economic and its people’s future.”

Enhanced Access to Key Markets

“Working as partners and idea generators with the government entities and various business sectors, we continue to grow KBSP as a major regional hub for trade and transportation, enhance access to key markets such as The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the northern Arabian Gulf, and to provide a wide-range of world-class marine services to all vessels calling at the port. We would like to thank our stakeholders along with our maritime and trade customers for partnering with us on our journey, helping KBSP become an internationally-renowned model for excellence in port operations and logistical services.”

At the event celebrating the ten year anniversary, MTT honoured five former senior executives who played a pivotal role in KBSP’s establishment: His Excellency Shaikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Auditor-General of the National Audit Court; His Excellency Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Chairman of ALBA; His Excellency Eid Abdulla Yousif, former Deputy Chairman of the General Organisation of Seaports, His Excellency Hassan Ali Al Majed, former Undersecretary for Port and Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, and His Excellency Ibrahim Salman Al Hassar, former Director General of the General Organisation of Seaports.

In addition, a panel discussion was held featuring Mr. Jesper Kjaedegaard, Non-Executive Board Member, APMT Bahrain, Mr. David Skov, Chairman, APMT Bahrain, Mrs. Susan Hunter, Chief Executive Officer, APMT Bahrain, H.E Mr. Bader Hood Al Mahmood, Assistant Undersecretary of Ports Affairs, Ministry of Transportation & Telecommunications, Mr. Omar Nassef, Plant Director, Mondelez Bahrain Biscuits W.L.L, who discussed issues of current importance in the local and international maritime industry.

The event featured a photo exhibition with photographs taken by local photography community FotoBH, as well as photos showing the timeline of KBSP’s major milestones over the past ten years.

Improving Operational Efficiencies

The port is ready for the next phase of development as APM Terminals Bahrain and Ports and Maritime Affairs are working closely to optimise operational efficiencies within the port and the Government authorities to satisfy future demand and the potential for volume-growth. This includes tailored supply-chain solutions services to landside customers, introducing digital solutions such as online access control, e-payment solutions, and vessel traffic management system, attracting international cruise lines, securing project cargo imports for various industrial projects and creating a seamless supply chain for project cargo imports for various industrial projects streamlined by PMA at MTT and other Government authorities.

