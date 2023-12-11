Korean Maritime Industry Completes Smart Ship Cybersecurity Demonstration Project

CYTUR Inc., a company that specializes in marine mobility cybersecurity (including smart and autonomous ships) successfully promoted the Smart Ship Cybersecurity Demonstration Project in 2023 with funding from the Ministry of Science and ICT and the KISA (Korea Internet & Security Agency).

Shipbuilders, ship suppliers, and academic and industrial experts in the information security industry participated in the project and evaluated the results to be the best practices for the preparation of cybersecurity regulations for the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) and Unified Requirements (UR) E26 and E27. The results were also the best practices for the implementation of the Korean government’s Maritime Cyber Safety Management Guidelines, etc.

The analysis scope of shipping cyber threats increased by 400% through the project. Additionally, resources invested in the security of ship designs were reduced by 83%, and unknown attack surfaces of smart ships were identified. The project was the result of the comprehensive application of exceptional foundation research technologies such as a ship cybersecurity framework, attack scenarios, and defense mechanisms.

The project verified the security technology developed in consideration of the life cycle of ships as well as system characteristics, cyber threats, and attack surfaces unique to ships and the maritime industry during the design, commissioning, and operational stages of smart ships. The project was significant in that it reduced the time and costs associated with ship construction and improved security through the application of cybersecurity technology based on the life cycle of smart ships.

< Cyber Threat Visualization System for the Maritime Industry (CYTUR-MAP)>

CYTUR Inc. plans to release the following: a form of cybersecurity technology known as SHIPPOT™ made for specialized ships, a dedicated network intrusion detection system for ships, cybersecurity education and a training system for ships, a cyber threat monitoring service for ships and shipping companies, and a zero trust security model for ships. The company also plans to establish a leading position in the global smart ship cybersecurity market that will become active in 2024 through dynamic cooperation with Korean shipbuilders, the ROKN(Republic of Korea Navy), the Korea Coast Guard, academia, and overseas companies.

<Graph of maritime cyberattack trends analyzed by CYTUR’s Maritime Cyber Threat Intelligence>

Meanwhile, cyber threats to the maritime industry (shipyards, shipping and equipment companies, maritime institutions, etc.) and operational ships have rapidly increased recently. According to the analysis results of CYTUR Inc.’s Maritime Cyber Threat Intelligence System, marine industry cyberattacks surged by 358% while attack surfaces on operational ships surged by 1,034% compared to January 2022. CYTUR Inc. has therefore stated that caution is required from related industries.

