Kremlin: Russia continues contacts with OPEC+ members

Russia continues contacts with the members of the OPEC+ organisation of leading oil producers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, before the group meets on Sunday to make a decision on its production policy.

He declined to comment on the possible outcome of the meeting.

OPEC and its allies are unlikely to decide on further oil supply cuts at a meeting on Sunday despite a fall in oil prices toward $70 per barrel this week, two sources from the alliance said on Friday although another said the outcome was still unclear.

Source: Reuters