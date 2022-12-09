Kuwait cuts Jan 2023 crude prices for Asia -document

Kuwait dropped the official selling price (OSP) for two crude grades it sells to Asia in January from the previous month, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Friday.

The producer has set the December Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) price at $2.10 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, down $1.10 from the previous month.

It also cut the January Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP to $6.50 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, 5 cents lower from the previous month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Edmund Klamann)