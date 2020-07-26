Land-sea freight route from west China links more ports worldwide

A land-sea freight route, jointly built by provincial-level regions in west China and Singapore, had linked 234 ports in 92 countries and regions, as of June 30, sources with the route’s operation platform said Thursday.

The land-sea route is part of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western China provincial-level regions and Singapore under the framework of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity.

Chongqing is a center of operation for the corridor, with goods from western China provinces and regions shipped to the Beibu Gulf in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region before they are transferred to other parts of the world along sea routes.

The latest statistics from the route’s operation platform showed that 386 trips were made along the route in the first half of 2020, while the route had seen a total of 1,966 trips from its official opening in September 2017 to June 30 this year.

Goods transported along the route covered more than 350 categories including automobiles and auto parts, chemical raw materials and products, light industry and pharmaceutical products and fresh and frozen goods, according to the route’s operation platform.

Source: Xinhua