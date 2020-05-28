Libya’s losses from oil blockade almost $5 billion – NOC statement

Libya’s cumulative losses from the current oil blockade imposed by forces allied to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar since Jan. 19 have neared $5 billion, National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement on Thursday.

State-run NOC said the blockade caused an unprecedented decline in oil exports, and the country’s revenues are not enough to cover 10% of the salaries.

The Libyan National Army led by Haftar and forces aligned with the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli have been fighting since April last year for control of the capital.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Samar Hassan Editing by Shri Navaratnam)